KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — 11 Shoemaker athletes signed to play their respective sports at the collegiate levels on Wednesday.

The full list of signees can be seen here:

  • Shamia Grandison – North Platte — Volleyball
  • A’Niyah Harrison – Paul Quinn — Volleyball
  • Kafaniah Dougless – Jarvis College — Volleyball
  • Jamarius Stewart – Shasta College — Football
  • Javante Carson – Navarro Junior College — Football
  • Searena Villagomez Wilder – Schreiner University — Wrestling
  • Wilbert Martin – Texas Wesleyan — Wrestling
  • Victoria Fletcher – Central Wyoming College — Soccer
  • Angelique Gonzales – North Texas — Track
  • Jaylen Caldwell – Jacksonville State — Track
  • Jaden McDonald – Huston Tillotson — Track