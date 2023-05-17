KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — 11 Shoemaker athletes signed to play their respective sports at the collegiate levels on Wednesday.
The full list of signees can be seen here:
- Shamia Grandison – North Platte — Volleyball
- A’Niyah Harrison – Paul Quinn — Volleyball
- Kafaniah Dougless – Jarvis College — Volleyball
- Jamarius Stewart – Shasta College — Football
- Javante Carson – Navarro Junior College — Football
- Searena Villagomez Wilder – Schreiner University — Wrestling
- Wilbert Martin – Texas Wesleyan — Wrestling
- Victoria Fletcher – Central Wyoming College — Soccer
- Angelique Gonzales – North Texas — Track
- Jaylen Caldwell – Jacksonville State — Track
- Jaden McDonald – Huston Tillotson — Track