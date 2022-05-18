KILLEEN, TX — Eight student athletes from Ellison high school signed their letter of intent today:
Football:
Elijah Armour – Wayland Baptist University
Rance Ledet – Central Methodist University
Calvin Harper -University of Mary Hardin Baylor
Baseball:
Joffer Rodriguez Pica- Texas College
Boys Soccer:
Ezekiel Soto- Iowa Wesleyan University
Michael Kelly- Dakota Wesleyan University
Wrestling:
Eamonn Jimenez -Edinboro University
Faith Perez -Texas Women’s University
Volleyball:
Adaizah Millett -Grambling State University
Girls Basketball:
Kira Bass – Temple College
Evelyn Lorenzo – Temple College
Allison Owens -University of Louisiana Shreveport
Boys Track:
Jalen Bell – Our Lady of the Lake University