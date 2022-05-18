KILLEEN, TX — Eight student athletes from Ellison high school signed their letter of intent today:

Football:

Elijah Armour – Wayland Baptist University

Rance Ledet – Central Methodist University

Calvin Harper -University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Baseball:

Joffer Rodriguez Pica- Texas College

Boys Soccer:

Ezekiel Soto- Iowa Wesleyan University

Michael Kelly- Dakota Wesleyan University

Wrestling:

Eamonn Jimenez -Edinboro University

Faith Perez -Texas Women’s University

Volleyball:

Adaizah Millett -Grambling State University

Girls Basketball:

Kira Bass – Temple College

Evelyn Lorenzo – Temple College

Allison Owens -University of Louisiana Shreveport

Boys Track:

Jalen Bell – Our Lady of the Lake University