ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) – A chance for revenge turned into a repeat of last season, as Mart fell to Albany in the 2A Division II State Championship game for a second straight year with a final score of 28-10.

It was the Panthers that got on the board first in the game, as Armando Chavez capped off a first quarter drive with a field goal to give Mart a 3-0 lead.

From there, the rest of the half belonged to the Lions. Turnovers and short punts doomed Mart, as Albany responded with 21 unanswered points to end the half and take a 21-3 lead into halftime.

From there, both defenses stepped in the third quarter, going stop for stop as part of a scoreless quarter.

It was the Panthers that then put some game pressure on Albany, as JD Bell punched in a seven-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-10 with 8:27 left.

After the Mart defense responded with a fourth down stop deep in its own territory, the Panthers had a chance to make it just a single possession game. The offense couldn’t muster up another scoring drive, as they went four-and-out, putting the game out of reach for good.

With the defeat, Mart finishes the season as State Runners Up, with a 14-1 overall record.