WEST, TX (FOX 44) — The Crawford Lady Pirates took care of business in game two against Italy to sweep the Lady Gladiators and move onto the regional semifinal with an 11-2 win on Saturday.

The @CrawfordPirates Lady Pirates are onto 2A Regional Semifinal with an 11-2 win over Italy in game two to complete the sweep! Crawford moves on to face Collinsville. @savannapogue_6 @addie_cox17 @LondonMinnix @kenzjones05 #txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/mhjMVGbkA7 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) May 14, 2023

Crawford moves on to face Collinsville in round four.