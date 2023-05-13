WEST, TX (FOX 44) — The Crawford Lady Pirates took care of business in game two against Italy to sweep the Lady Gladiators and move onto the regional semifinal with an 11-2 win on Saturday.
Crawford moves on to face Collinsville in round four.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
