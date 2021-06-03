A Tough End Made Easier by a Bright Future for Crawford Softball

AUSTIN — The Crawford Softball team suffered a heartbreaking end to their 2021 season in a 5-4 loss to Stamford in Austin Wednesday night.

Head Coach Kirk Allen knows his girls were hurting in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s loss.

“We made a lot of plays along the way just to get here,” he said. “It just so happened we had a couple breaks go against us and we weren’t able to pull it off. But that’s fine, that’s the way things go sometimes, and it’s gonna hurt for a while, I mean it’s gonna hurt for these kids and that’s okay because that means you care, they’ll bounce back, I promise you.”

They will have the ability to bounce back because this team is made up of a lot of underclassmen who will use this to drive them for the next year.

“I want this to carry over to volleyball this next year and then whatever sport you’re playing,” Allen said. “We set a high standard here so we expect you to, carry that over to the next sport, and they will. As far as I was concerned too, they’ll come back hungry, we’ll come back and ready to get after it. Obviously it’ll be a brand new year brand new group that they’ll be ready to go.”