WACO, TX — The Abbott Panthers played the D’Hanis Cowboys in the 1A state semifinals on Wednesday at Dell Diamond, and D’Hanis won 16-0. The Cowboys jumped to an early 6-0 lead after two innings, and continued to pile on the runs, to beat the Panthers with the slaughter rule in five innings.
Abbott Baseball Falls to D’Hanis 16-0 in State Semifinals
by: Mandy Knight
Posted:
Updated:
June 15 2022 10:02 pm
