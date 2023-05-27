ROYSE CITY, TX (FOX 44) — The Abbott Panthers are headed back to Round Rock once again in 2023, as they become the first baseball team in Texas to clinch their spot at the state tournament.

Kyle Crawford’s team entered the day with a 1-0 series lead over Dodd City, before dropping game two 13-0 to start off the Saturday. The Panthers bounce back in a big way later in the day, as they beat the Hornets 19-8 to close out the series.

They will now play in a 1A State Semifinal on Wednesday June 7th at Dell Diamond.