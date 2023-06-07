ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — Connor Sullins’ RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh sent the Abbott Panthers to their 1A State Championship game, downing Kennard in the 1A State Semifinal with a 5-4 win.
The Panthers started fast, using hot bats to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Kennard waited a few innings to answer right back but took the lead with a three-run inning in the top of the third.
However, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to respond. A two-run inning in the fourth after Kennard plated one more tied the ballgame at four. Both teams were held scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, bringing it all down to the seventh.