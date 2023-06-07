ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — Connor Sullins’ RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh sent the Abbott Panthers to their 1A State Championship game, downing Kennard in the 1A State Semifinal with a 5-4 win.

THAT'S A WALKOFF WINNER as Abbot's Connor Sullins shoots one through the left side to bring ho.e the game-winning run.



Abbott wins 5-4. Panthers are headed to the 1A State Chanpionship game. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 7, 2023

The Panthers started fast, using hot bats to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Quite the start for the Panthers offensively, as they score twice on three hits to take an early 2-0 lead headed into the second inning. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 7, 2023

Kennard waited a few innings to answer right back but took the lead with a three-run inning in the top of the third.

Kennard has a response in the top of the third, as the Tigers put a three-spot on the board to take a 3-2 lead over Abbott.



Panthers did limit the damage a little, as they turn a double play with a runner on third to end the inning. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 7, 2023

However, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to respond. A two-run inning in the fourth after Kennard plated one more tied the ballgame at four. Both teams were held scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, bringing it all down to the seventh.