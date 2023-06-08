ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — The Abbott Panthers are on top of the Conference 1A mountaintop once again after taking down Fayetteville, 6-5 to win their first state title since 2017.

The Panthers began their day on Thursday just as they did on Wednesday in the state semifinal against Kennard, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

It's title game Thursday here at Dell Diamond, where today the Abbott Baseball team will look to win another 1A State Championship.



Once again the Panthers open the game with a two-run first inning as they take an early 2-0 lead over Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/H5g1eK9qtk — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 8, 2023

The Panthers wouldn’t take their feet off the gas, rattling off three-more runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Abbott's lineup is locked right now in this one.



Panthers add three more runs in the top of the third and extend their lead out to 5-0 in the 1A State Championship game. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 8, 2023

The job then fell on the defensive side of the ball, with starting pitcher Preston Pustejovsky allowed no hits through three innings.

Meanwhile, on the mound for Abbott, Preston Pustejovsky is absolutely shutting down this Fayetteville offense.



He hasn't allowed a hit through three innings as the Panthers take their 5-0 lead to the fourth. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 8, 2023

However, Fayetteville battled back in the late stages rattling off eight hits and five runs off Pustejovsky so Riley Sustala stepped on in relief and tallied the final two outs to secure the save and bring the hardware back to Abbott.