ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — The Abbott Panthers are on top of the Conference 1A mountaintop once again after taking down Fayetteville, 6-5 to win their first state title since 2017.
The Panthers began their day on Thursday just as they did on Wednesday in the state semifinal against Kennard, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Panthers wouldn’t take their feet off the gas, rattling off three-more runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.
The job then fell on the defensive side of the ball, with starting pitcher Preston Pustejovsky allowed no hits through three innings.
However, Fayetteville battled back in the late stages rattling off eight hits and five runs off Pustejovsky so Riley Sustala stepped on in relief and tallied the final two outs to secure the save and bring the hardware back to Abbott.