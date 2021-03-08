Academy Boys Basketball Hopes to Keep Memorable Season Going on Tuesday

WACO — The Academy Boys Basketball is back in the state semi-finals for the first time since 2002 hoping to finish the job, like they did back then.

“We want our own banner,” Junior Darion Franklin said. “I mean ’02 is great but we want to hang a 2021 one up.

To have a chance to do that they will need a win over San Antonio Cole on Tuesday. This team is in the midst of a special run with some memorable wins but the foundation for this basketball season was actually laid during football season.

“I think we’re a little closer this year,” senior guard Jerry Cephus, who also plays quarterback, said. “I think having a little bit of success in football made us closer this year and all the guys just transfered that over from football.”

Head Coach James Holt feels like this team has been through a lot together and now that they are on this stage they have prepared themselves for whatever they might see.

“They’ve been in a lot of different situations from fifth grade all the way til now as seniors,” he said. “There’s really not a situation in the game that they haven’t been a part of. And so I think that that leads to confidence in their abilities so that when that situation does occur, they’re ready for it.”

The Bumblebees could be in a championship situation with a win in Buda on Tuesday night.