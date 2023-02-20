WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Academy Bumblebees are headed to the Area Round as they beat Fairfield 44-40.
With the win, Academy will now play either Palmer or Grandview in the next round.
by: Eric Kelly
by: Eric Kelly
