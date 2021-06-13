Athletes Grateful to Play in Victory Bowl After it was Canceled in 2020

WACO, TX — After the 2020 FCA Victory Bowl was canceled, due to the pandemic, the 2021 senior class is grateful to have the opportunity to play. Leah Stephenson and Allissa Rodriguez talked about what it was like playing in the Victory Bowl, now that life is getting back to normal.

“I was so thankful to even high five the other team with everything going on,” Leah Stephenson said. “To be able to play and this and play one more volleyball game it was such a great experience and I’m so thankful that I got the opportunity to do it.”

“In volleyball season it was a lot different,” Allissa Rodriguez said. “We couldn’t go shake each others hands or wish each other good luck, so in this knowing we’d be able to interact with the other team it just made it more realistic and it made us not as head to head.”