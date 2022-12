MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The Axtell Longhorns locked up a second place finish in Pool B on Thursday night as they bear Groesbeck in MT Rice Tournament pool play.

Axtell will next be in action on Tuesday, January 3rd when the Longhorns play Hubbard at 6:15 pm. Meanwhile, the Goats will play Waxahachie Life on Friday, December 30th at 10:30 am in their final game at the MT Rice Tournament.