BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Belton Boy’s Basketball team got off to a winning start in district play on Tuesday night, as the Tigers took down 15th-ranked Ellison 50-42.

The first half was back and forth, with the two teams tied up at 29, before Belton pulled away in the second frame, thanks to 29 points from Montana State commit Trap Johnson.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 16-1, and will next be in action on Wednesday, December 27th when they take on South Hills at 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, Ellison falls to 13-4 and will play next on December 29th.