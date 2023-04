WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Another head coaching job is now open in Central Texas, as Bishop Reicher Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Billy Overshown confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that he has stepped down.

Overshown spent two seasons at Reicher, and led the Cougars to a 4-20 record on the football field during that time.

Previous to that, he served as an assistant football and track and field coach at the school as well.

Overshown says he will be taking a break from coaching.