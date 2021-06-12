Blue Team Wins FCA Football Victory Bowl

WACO , TX — The FCA Football Victory Bowl was played at Midway high school on Saturday, and the blue team beat the red team 33-20. Luke Bradshaw from Bosqueville was named the MVP, and Cooper Gohlke was named the defensive MVP.

“It’s incredible,” Cooper Gohlke said. “For anyone that gets the chance to do it I’d say do it, there’s kids here that on the field I didn’t like, but once we started playing together, our team chemistry was incredible.”

“This felt amazing,” Luke Bradshaw said. “It brought back so many memories, being able to meet so many people here in the FCA, it was such a great experience, I will never forget this moment.”