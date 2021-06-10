Bosqueville Baseball Battles to The Bitter End

ROUND ROCK — The Bosqueville Bulldogs came up about an inch short of extending their season for a chance to play for a state title on Thursday morning, but instead their season cam,e to an end Wednesday night.

Down 7-1 at one point in the game the Bulldogs battled back to get within a run heading into the final few frames.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys and everything they’ve done all year and I love them,” Head Coach David Anderson said. “Those seniors and this whole team they’re gonna grow up to be great husbands, great fathers and great workers because that’s the kind of kids they are they don’t quit and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Anderson said his seniors are a special class and he’s thankful for their contributions to the program.

“From the day they stepped on campus as freshmen I knew they were going to be special and they’ve led the right way,” he said. “They’ve led every day they’ve stepped up to the plate that kept everybody in it. I love those guys and like I said, they’re great leaders and they gave everything they had out here. No one in this ballpark can say they didn’t give every ounce of sweat, they had to make sure try to come out with a win.”