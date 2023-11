WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Bosqueville High School is now in search of a new head football coach, as Clint Zander will step down from his position following a 1-9 season in 2023.

This news comes after Zander spent 15 seasons as the head coach of the Bulldog Football team, while also serving as athletic director as well. He has also served as the school’s head softball coach since 2005.

During his time at Bosqueville, he led the Bulldogs to 106 total wins in those 15 seasons,.