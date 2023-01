WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bosqueville Girls Basketball team improved to 8-0 in district play on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bruceville-Eddy 69-28.

Next up for Bosqueville is a road trip to Chilton on Tuesday, January 24th. Meanwhile, Bruceville-Eddy will host Moody on Tuesday, January 24th.