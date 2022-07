LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 44) — A local standout on the baseball field will now have the option to go right to the pros out of high school, as the Boston Red Sox selected Copperas Cove’s Travis Sanders in the 14th round.

14 (429): @RedSox select Copperas Cove HS (TX) SS Travis Sanders https://t.co/SGAOmFEUss #MLBDraft — MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) July 19, 2022

Sanders is currently ranked as the 90th best high school baseball recruit in the country, and the sixth best in the state of Texas.

He is also currently committed to Texas Tech University, where he signed to play back in November.