Brayden Bare Leads Midway Golf to State Tournament Berth

WACO, TX — Bear Ridge Golf Club hosted the 6A Region II Boys Golf Championship, and after the final round, the top three teams would clinch a berth to the state tournament. Midway led after the first round, and at the conclusion of the second round, the Panthers were tied for first place with the Woodlands, so it went into a playoff, to determine who would take first place. After an arduous five hole battle between both teams, the Woodlands won by one, after making a difficult chip shot.

Midway junior, Brayden Bare, started off the final round tied for second place, but finished 1-under-par 71 to win the individual regional championship.

“I’m really proud of how our guy played,” Brayden Bare said. “And I know we’ll have a great time up there, we’ll be playing for each other and it’s gonna be a fun time, we’re excited, we’re ready to go, the guys after I came off green 18, gave me water shower.”