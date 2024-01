EDDY, TX (FOX 44) — For the fifth time in the past seven seasons, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles begin another search for a head football coach after Brian Ramsey resigned his post after one year with the Eagles.

The Eagles tallied two wins in 2023 after going 0-10 in 2022, prior to hiring Ramsey in 2022.

Bruceville-Eddy continues their search to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, when the Eagles went 9-2.