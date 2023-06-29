TEXAS (FOX 44) — The Texas High School Coaches Association released their 2023 Super Elite teams and plenty of Central Texas standouts made the list.

The full list for baseball is seen below:

2A Slugger of the Year: John Youens – Bosqueville

3A Cort Lowry – Franklin

5A Gold Glove: Cole Bentz – A&M Consolidated



The full list for softball is as follows: