TEXAS (FOX 44) — The Texas High School Coaches Association released their 2023 Super Elite teams and plenty of Central Texas standouts made the list.

The full list for baseball is seen below:

  • 2A
    • Slugger of the Year: John Youens – Bosqueville
  • 3A
    • Cort Lowry – Franklin
  • 5A
    • Gold Glove: Cole Bentz – A&M Consolidated

The full list for softball is as follows:

  • 3A
    • Catcher of the Year: Traci Lowry – Franklin
    • Reese Cottrell – Franklin
    • Miah Corona – Troy
    • Lily Garcia – Troy
  • 5A
    • Madison Lux – Lake Belton
  • 6A
    • Offensive Player of the Year: Tristian Thompson – Midway
    • Kelsey Mathis – Midway