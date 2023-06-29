TEXAS (FOX 44) — The Texas High School Coaches Association released their 2023 Super Elite teams and plenty of Central Texas standouts made the list.
The full list for baseball is seen below:
- 2A
- Slugger of the Year: John Youens – Bosqueville
- 3A
- Cort Lowry – Franklin
- 5A
- Gold Glove: Cole Bentz – A&M Consolidated
The full list for softball is as follows:
- 3A
- Catcher of the Year: Traci Lowry – Franklin
- Reese Cottrell – Franklin
- Miah Corona – Troy
- Lily Garcia – Troy
- 5A
- Madison Lux – Lake Belton
- 6A
- Offensive Player of the Year: Tristian Thompson – Midway
- Kelsey Mathis – Midway