ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — Following the conclusion of the high school baseball season, three senior standouts from the area played in the THSBCA All-Star Game for 2A, 3A and 4A schools on Saturday.

The participants from Central Texas were Bosqueville’s John Youens, China Spring’s Mason Kirk and Crawford’s Kade Bruce.

Both Youens and Kirk wrapped up their high school careers with a hit in their final game, as Youens singled to right and Kirk doubled to left center.

The THSBCA will also hold an all-star game for 5A and 6A players on Sunday in Round Rock as well.