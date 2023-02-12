WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With the big game gone, the football world turns their attention to the next big stage to showcase football’s greatest new talent: the 2023 NFL Draft.

Central Texas is home to some of the nation’s best talent, including three prospects that will hope to hear their name’s called in this year’s draft:

TCU and former Temple Wildcat, Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston

TCU and former Midway Panther, Corner Back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Tulane and former China Spring Cougar, Tight End Tyrick James

After a Cotton Bowl win, Tyrick James is ready to honor those back in Waco with the next step in his football journey.

Waco-native, @CS_Fball alum and @GreenWaveFB TE Tyrick James (@tyrick_james) is readying for the NFL Draft and representing the 254 while making the jump to the next level.



🗣️: China Spring has been nothing but great to me… I always represent back to Waco." pic.twitter.com/hpOKsBYYFc — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 27, 2023

Johnston said he continues to prepare for the step up to the next level because it’s a chance to inspire the next generation.

“That’s huge for me,” Johnston said. “It’s a reason I come to work everyday and put my best foot forward, not only for me and my family but to give the young kids someone to look up to.”

Johnston projects as a first-round pick in this year’s draft. It’s a level of success that his family knew he’d achieve at a young age.

“It was actually from the beginning when he was playing Peewee ball,” Quentin’s mom Sherry said. “A lot of stars in Temple I’m telling you, a lot of good football players but he was just a little bit better than most and I felt right then he had something going on,” Quentin’s dad Carl said.