SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The best high school football players in the nation got the chance to show out in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl.

Leading off the players committing on live TV was Temple star Mikal Harrison Pilot. Pilot announced he’ll be following in his dad’s footsteps, who played for the University of Houston, and joining up with Harker Heights star running back Re’Shaun Sanford and the Cougars.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot has Committed to Houston!



The No. 4 ATH in the ‘23 Class chose the Cougars over TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma.



The No. 4 ATH in the '23 Class chose the Cougars over TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma.

He is the 4th highest-ranked recruit to commit to Houston in modern recruiting ranking era.

Ending the list of commitments was Waco-Connally stud Jelani McDonald. McDonald decommitted from Oklahoma State in late October and announced that he’s flipping to Texas. He joins a loaded recruiting class with former Marlin and Teague star Derion Gullette.