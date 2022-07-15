KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The newest high school in the city of Killeen is set to jump right into varsity sports across the board in the 2022-23 season, and that includes football and soccer which will help debut a brand new stadium.

The facility, which is named Searles Stadium after the first black player at Killeen High School, holds a capacity of 6,500 and sits on a state of the art complex.

Chaparral is the first new high school in the school district in the past 20 years, and will open in the fall with about 1,600 students.

The Bobcats are set to open up their inaugural football season on Friday, August 26th at 7:00 pm against Killeen High School.