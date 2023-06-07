AUSTIN, TX — The fifth-ranked China Spring Baseball team will have a chance to play for a championship after the Cougars beat top-ranked Sinton 8-4 in extra innings on Wednesday.

It was a quick start for Cory Beckham’s team, as Jacob Klement brought in two runs with a two-out triple to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead in the second.

From there, the two teams went back and forth, until Braxton Bowers hit an RBI-single in the top of the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead.

It seemed like they would hold off the Pirates in seven, but an Aidan Moody RBI-double in the seventh tied the game at 4-4 and sent it into extra innings.

Once the game went into extras, neither team was willing to budge, posting scoreless inning after scoreless inning. That was until the Cougars broke out a crooked number in the top of the 12th, scoring four runs and putting the game away for good.

With the victory, China Spring will advance to the 4A State Championship game, with first pitch set for Thursday, June 8th at 6:30 pm against Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.