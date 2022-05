CORSICANA, TX (FOX 44) — The China Spring Baseball team is headed to the Regional Semifinals as the Cougars beat Rusk in a winner-take-all game three on Monday.

China Spring entered the bottom of the sixth inning down 5-3, but scored three runs in the inning to take the lead for good.

Next up for the Cougars is a series against Orangefield. Game one is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25th at 7:00 pm at Navasota High School.