AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the China Spring Baseball team came to a close on Wednesday as the Cougars lost to Argyle 2-1.

It was China Spring who was on the board first as Trace Necessary hit a solo home run to left field to put the Cougars up 1-0 in the second inning.

The Eagles then took the lead in the third with a two-run inning, and the teams traded zeroes the rest of the way.

China Spring did have an opportunity to extend the game in the top of the seventh, but Cage McCloud’s fly out to left field ended things in Austin.

With the loss, the Cougars end theie season with a 32-9 record.