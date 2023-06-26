CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — Championship celebrations have become pretty common at China Spring High School, and on Monday the community came together to celebrate another title winning team.

Fans and community members gathered at the high school to recognize the Cougar Baseball team after it brought home a 4A State Championship earlier this month.

As part of the celebration, the team had a parade through the parking lot, players were recognized on their home field, and they signed autographs afterwards.

“It’s amazing,” said senior catcher Jase Garrett. “They (the fans) have been behind us all year. And just to have them here one last time, especially leaving for college this coming August, it’s just great.”

“Tonight’s really all about the players in this team, and I want to do everything I can to promote them,” head coach Cory Beckham said. “Their success, it’s all because of this team, man. It’s going to be a team to remember forever.”

“I still look back to it. I watch videos of it and I’ll still smile and be laughing. And it just it gives me chills like on my arms and down my back. It’s just it’s amazing,” junior infielder/pitcher JC Hughes said.