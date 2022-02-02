CHINA SPRING, TX — Eight China Spring Cougars will play a sports collegiately after the school’s National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Major Bowden, Dawson Exline and Brayden Faulkner will all play football at Lamar together. Meanwhile, Kris Lyon will go to SFA, which along with Lamar will also join the WAC this upcoming season. Isaiah Williams is the other member of the state title team to sign, as he will go to MidAmerica Nazarene.

In other sports, William Bradshaw will play soccer at East Texas Baptist, Rue Sheehan will play softball at UMHB and Bryce Tabor will play baseball at Hill College.