CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The China Spring Baseball team took part in its final practice of the season on Tuesday, ahead of the Cougars State Semifinal game.

The appearance in Austin will be the first for China Spring since 2000, when the Cougars won the Class 3A State Championship.

This season, they will face off against Argyle with a spot in the State Title Game on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Disch-Falk Field.