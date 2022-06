PROSPER, TX (FOX 44) — The China Spring Baseball team is now one game away from the State Semifinals, as the Cougars beat Carthage 3-2 in the eighth inning to take a 1-0 lead in the Regional Final series.

After Carthage took a lead in the top of the eighth via a wild pitch, Bryce Tabor came through with a two out, two RBI hit in the bottom of the inning to secure the walk off win.

Game two of the series will take place on Friday, June 3rd at 5:00 pm.