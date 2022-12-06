WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Mr. Texas Football Award released its list of 10 finalists, which included two players with a Waco area connection.

China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum is one of those finalists, as he is having a stellar first season with the Cougars. He will look to become the second straight China Spring quarterback to win the award, after Major Bowden did so last season.

Also amongst the 10 finalists is Dripping Spring quarterback Austin Novosad. The four-star recruit will head to Baylor next year after leading Dripping Springs to a 12-2 record this season.

Fans can vote for their favorite finalist for the award on TexasFootball.com. Voting ends on Tuesday, December 20th at 11:59 pm.

The 2022 Mr. Texas Football will be announced ahead of the Texas Bowl, which will take place on Wednesday, December 28th.