LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — Connally four-star defensive back Kobe Black will head right down I-35 to continue his football career, as he committed to play at the University of Texas on Wednesday.

It's official, Connally 4⭐ defensive back Kobe Black picks Texas, as he will be headed down to the road to play in Austin. pic.twitter.com/yIrpgKZkiQ — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 13, 2023

Black chose the Longhorns over offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas A&M. This marks the second straight year in which a Connally Football player has chosen Texas, as he will join his teammate Jelani McDonald on the 40 acres.

He will now join the UT Football program in January as an early enrollee, and will make the commitment official on Wednesday, December 20th, signing along with his Connally teammate Kiefer Sibley.