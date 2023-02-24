BRYAN, TX (FOX 44) — The magical season for the Connally Lady Cadets came to a close on Friday night, as they lose to Madisonville 50-46.
With the defeat, Connally’s season ends with a 28-10 record.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
BRYAN, TX (FOX 44) — The magical season for the Connally Lady Cadets came to a close on Friday night, as they lose to Madisonville 50-46.
With the defeat, Connally’s season ends with a 28-10 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>