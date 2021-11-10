Copperas Cove Baseball Star Signs Letter of Intent for Texas Tech

WACO, TX — Copperas Cove senior Travis Sanders, signed his National Letter of Intent today, to play baseball for Texas Tech. Sanders plays shortstop and is a phenomenal hitter, finishing his junior season batting .437 with 12 doubles, 6 triples, 7 home runs and 30 RBIs. Sanders is thrilled to see his childhood dream come to fruition.

“It’s unreal, you know, as I was when I was younger, I always, you know, my dream was to play college baseball on TV,” Travis Sanders said. “And then, you know when I got the opportunity to talk to my first D1 college. You know, I was in eighth grade and I was just like, ‘Wow, like, this can be this can be really it,’ you know, everyone’s always told me I was really good at baseball, but never, never to the point where I had thought I could ever play D1 baseball whenever I got the opportunity to D1 baseball. It was just it was something special.”