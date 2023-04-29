WEST, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Bulldawgs battled but fell short to Waxahachie in the end in the bi-district title game, 7-1.
Copperas Cove finishes their season with a 10-13-1 record.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
WEST, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Bulldawgs battled but fell short to Waxahachie in the end in the bi-district title game, 7-1.
Copperas Cove finishes their season with a 10-13-1 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now