CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — Standout performances on the mound and in the box led China Spring to a resounding 18-0 win over the Austin Waves on Saturday.

To go along with an outstanding pitching performance, @CSCougBaseball also had the bats working against the Austin Waves. China Spring gets the run-rule in 5 innings with an 18-0 win! @CoryBeckham5 @cscougarsports @jbdominguez



Highlights from:@BrenanDaniel3@G_Maddox1 pic.twitter.com/HWkfWJscVN — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 25, 2023

Trevor Black powered the Cougars with a no-hitter, not giving any ground to the opposing batters. Black pitched five full innings without allowing a hit or any runs to go along with just one walk and nine strikeouts.