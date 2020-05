WACO, TX - This upcoming football season, the Mart Panthers look to win their fourth straight state title. Currently, with no football due to COVID-19, head coach Kevin Hoffman has turned up the fire on a new hobby, in becoming a pitmaster.

"You cut into it or take a bite of it, and you hit that sweet spot of whatever it is you're cooking," Kevin Hoffman said. "It's just like a victory to me of a football game. No different than putting a rack of ribs or brisket or steak or whatever it may be on the pit, the first thing you gotta do is prep it."