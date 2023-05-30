CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — Ahead of the team’s 2A State Semifinal game this afternoon, the Crawford community held a send off for the Lady Pirates Softball team earlier this morning.

The @CrawfordPirates Softball team is now on its way to Austin, as the community gathered this morning to send off the Lady Pirates ahead of their 2A State Semifinal game today at 4:00 pm against Weimar. pic.twitter.com/BH1fr9V6Rb — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) May 30, 2023

Kirk Allen and company will now head to Austin with a chance to defend their 2A State Championship, which they won last season with a 3-0 win over Lovelady.

This time around, the Lady Pirates find themselves in a similar situation in the semis, as they will face Weimar, the team which they beat 1-0 least year in the exact same spot. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 pm at McCombs Field.

If Crawford wins a state title once again in 2023, it will mark the fifth championship for the Lady Pirates since 2021, and the first time that they will have ever gone back-to-back.