CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — Ahead of the team’s 2A State Semifinal game this afternoon, the Crawford community held a send off for the Lady Pirates Softball team earlier this morning.
Kirk Allen and company will now head to Austin with a chance to defend their 2A State Championship, which they won last season with a 3-0 win over Lovelady.
This time around, the Lady Pirates find themselves in a similar situation in the semis, as they will face Weimar, the team which they beat 1-0 least year in the exact same spot. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 pm at McCombs Field.
If Crawford wins a state title once again in 2023, it will mark the fifth championship for the Lady Pirates since 2021, and the first time that they will have ever gone back-to-back.