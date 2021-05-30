Crawford Lady Pirates Clinch Berth to State Championship

High School Sports

WACO, TX — The Crawford Lady Pirates punched their ticket to the state championship, after beating Italy 1-0 in the series finale, on a walk-off in the bottom of the 7th. Leading up to that point, base runners were hard to come by, as Italy’s Emily Janek struck out nine Lady Pirates.

“I knew it was gonna be a low scoring game,” Kirk Allen said. “I didn’t know it was gonna be 0-0, but I knew it was gonna be a low scoring game, and it’s just a matter of somebody making a play, and we got a little bit lucky cuz we kind of got caught there, but I’ll take it, sometimes you’ve just got to be lucky.”

