AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Crawford Lady Pirates are headed to the 2A State Championship game following a 1-0 win over Weimar.

Crawford got on the board in the bottom of the third inning via a Haley Holmes RBI single, and Kinzie Jones threw a complete game, two-hitter to secure the win.

Next up for the Lady Pirates is a matchup against either Lovelady or Stamford.