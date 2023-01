CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — In between Tuesday night’s varsity girls and boys basketball games against Rosebud-Lott, the Crawford Softball team received its state championship rings from this past season.

The Lady Pirates capped off a 29-2 campaign last season with a 3-0 win over Lovelady to lock up the state title.

It is the fourth such state championship in school history for Crawford Softball.