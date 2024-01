CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Pirates improved to 2-0 in district play with a 37-24 win over Bruceville-Eddy on Friday night.

Crawford travels next to take on Meyer on the road on Friday, January 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Bruceville-Eddy looks to rebound when they travel to Rosebud-Lott on Tuesday, January 16th at 5:30 p.m.