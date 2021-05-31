Crawford vs. West Sabine is Deja Vu From 2019

WACO, TX — The No. 6 Crawford Lady Pirates will face No. 1 West Sabine tomorrow at McCombs Field in Austin, with a berth to the state title game on the line.

Tuesday will be very familiar territory for both teams, as they squared off two years ago in the same situation – with the winner advancing to the state championship. Crawford was the last team standing, winning the 2019 state title.

“It was tough. It was real close,” Grace Powell said. “We almost lost. It was 5-6, was the final score. So I’m kind of excited, honestly. It’s gonna be a good game. It’s like a repeat. Hopefully it’ll be good, and they’ll be out for blood, too. They’re all the same girls. There’s like, six seniors now. So it’ll be a fun game. I hope a lot of people are there.”

“Yeah, they’re probably gonna be really motivated. But at this point, we’re both motivated,” Kirk Allen said. “We both want to get to that state championship game, so I think it’s gonna be a great game. It’s two great teams, probably gonna come down to one or two plays again. Somebody hitting the ball somewhere – and that’s what it’s gonna come down to.”