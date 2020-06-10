Dave Campbell’s Tabs San Saba 10th in Preseason Rankings

BELTON -- Now that high school athletes are allowed to be back on the field and in their team facilities they are doing their best to make up for the lost time in the spring, Especially for schools with new coaches like Belton ISD.

Both Belton and Lake Belton High School have new coaches on the sideline this year so they are using this time over the summer to learn as much as they can to make the transition once they get the pads on later this summer and into the fall.