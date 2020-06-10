Dave Campbell’s Tabs San Saba 10th in Preseason Rankings

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The San Saba Armadillos were picked 10th in Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine’s preseason 2A-D1 Top-10 rankings.

The Armadillos are coming off a 13-1 season where they made it to the State Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44