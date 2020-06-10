Dave Campbell’s Tabs San Saba 10th in Preseason Rankings

KWKT - FOX 44
by: Matt Roberts
The San Saba Armadillos were picked 10th in Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine’s preseason 2A-D1 Top-10 rankings.
BREAKING: Dave Campbell's Texas Football unveiled the Top 10 of the @dctf / Associated Press preseason 2A Division I Texas high school football rankings.Expanded rankings & previews of 1,400+ #TXHSFB teams in the 2020 summer edition of DCTF.GET YOURS: https://t.co/4m9JWkbkCs pic.twitter.com/jXMRyIMSQb— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 9, 2020
The Armadillos are coming off a 13-1 season where they made it to the State Quarterfinals.
