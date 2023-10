KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights boys basketball standout David Punch announced his commitment to TCU on Saturday afternoon.

Harker Heights 4 ⭐️F David Punch announced his commitment to TCU today, choosing TCU over Penn State & NC State. He said he's ready to show out for the Killeen community in Fort Worth.



"I'm just coming to put on a show… be ready for that."

Punch chose the Horned Frogs over Penn State and N.C. State. He said he wanted a home away from home and is ready to show out on the collegiate stage for the Harker Heights and Killeen community.