SUSSEX, DEL. (FOX 44) — Waco softball is going back-to-back. The standouts from Central Texas beat Delaware, 9-5, Sunday night to repeat as Little League Softball champions.

Delaware jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held onto that lead with solid pitching in the circle.

The momentum seemed to be on the host team’s side but all changed when Lindsay Talafuse robbed Shaniya Lewis of a homerun in the bottom of the third.

Down to their final six outs, the District 9 All-Stars mounted a comeback, scoring nine-unanswered runs, including a grand slam by Ky-Li Alonso.

Waco brings home the championship for technically the second-straight year, after COVID canceled the Little League World Series in 2020 and 2021.